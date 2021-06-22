Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sadio Mane donates $693,000 to fund hospital in his hometown in Senegal
News photo CNN Africa  - Senegal and Liverpool football star Sadio Mane has donated $693,000 (£500,000) to help fund the construction of a hospital in his hometown of Bambali in Senegal.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

