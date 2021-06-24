Post News
News at a Glance
Senate Gets Buhari’s N895.84bn Supplementary Budget For COVlD Vaccines, Others
Leadership
- The Senate on Tuesday received a supplementary appropriation Bill from President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the sum of N895.842,465,917 billion as
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Buhari seeks Senate’s approval of 2021 Supplementary Budget of N895.8bn
Vanguard News:
Buhari seeks Senate's approval for N895.84bn supplementary budget
The Punch:
Senate to pass N895.8bn supplementary budget next Tuesday
This Day:
Buhari Sends N895.84bn Supplementary Appropriation Bill to Senate
Daily Times:
Senate receives Buhari’s N895.84bn Supplementary Budget For COVlD Vaccines, Others
The Sun:
Buhari seeks Senate’s approval of N895.8bn Supplementary Budget
Peoples Daily:
Buhari seeks Senate approval for N895.84bn supplementary budget
Independent:
Senate Passes N895bn Supplementary Budget For Second Reading
Information Nigeria:
Buhari Asks NASS To Aprove N895bn Supplementary Budget
Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari seeks Senate’s approval of 2021 Supplementary Budget of N895.8bn
PM News:
Senate receives Buhari’s request for N895.84bn supplementary budget
The Will:
Senate Passes For Second Reading President’s N895bn Supplementary Budget Bill
The New Diplomat:
N895.8bn Supplementary Budget: Buhari Writes Senate For Approval
1st for Credible News:
Buhari writes NASS over approval of N895bn supplementary budget
Naija News:
Senate Passes N895bn Supplementary Budget For Second Reading | Nigeria News
Republican Nigeria:
Senate passes N895bn supplementary budget for second reading
Fresh Reporters:
N895bn Supplementary Budget Passed For Second Reading At Senate
City Voice:
Buhari sends N895b supplementary budget bill to senate
Global Upfront:
Buhari to present 2022 budget to National Assembly in September
More Picks
1
BBNaija Reunion: I have no feelings for Kaisha - Neo -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
2
"I can’t believe I’m really turning 30 years old in a week" - Burna Boy writes. -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
3
COVID-19: Again, Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 44 new cases -
Premium Times,
11 hours ago
4
Anambra guber: APC confirms primary election date, Gov Abiodun chairs committee -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
5
Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for most international goals after scoring a brace for Portugal against France at Euro 2020 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
Protest: Senator Uba threatens to sue Heritage bank, demands N5bn for damages -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
7
‘Too much hate and anger’ Actress Funke Akindele reacts to Big Brother Lockdown Reunion -
Kemi Filani Blog,
11 hours ago
8
"Nollywood producers are to blame for the high rate of bleaching in the industry” – Actress, Charity Nnaji -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
9
Middle Belt not part of Biafra, they supported Nigeria during civil war – BNL -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
Baba Ijesha, Princess, Yomi Fabiyi arrive court over sexual assault case -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
