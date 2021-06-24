Nigeria's National Assembly Session Holds Under Leaking Roof Despite Billions Allocated For Renovation

It was observed that the Senate Chambers was filled with water with the cleaners battling to clean and control water from flowing ... Sahara Reporters - The Senate lobby of the National Assembly Complex was affected by the heavy rainfall in Abuja on Tuesday morning.It was observed that the Senate Chambers was filled with water with the cleaners battling to clean and control water from flowing ...



News Credibility Score: 99%