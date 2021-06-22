Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court strikes out suits challenging dissolution Of APC National Working Committee
Daily Times  - ANDREW OROLUA Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Tuesday struck out two separate suits challenging the dissolution of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress. The first suit was filed by a chieftain of the ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

