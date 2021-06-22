Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yoruba Nation Rally Will Hold As Planned In Lagos, Rain Or Shine— Igboho's Aide Dares Police
Sahara Reporters  - The spokesman for the activist, Olayomi Koiki, who spoke in a live video, said the rally is scheduled to take off from Ojota Park, Lagos on the said date.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

