CBN: Rice prices to fall as 27,000 metric tonnes hit market
News photo The Nation  - By Collins Nweze Prices of rice is expected to fall in the coming days as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Rice farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) plan to distribute 27,000 metric tonnes of rice paddies directly to millers nationwide.

13 hours ago
