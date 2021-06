Nigerian comedian, Foxy P, gifts his parents a house in the US (photos/Video)







Sharing photos of the house on Instagram, Foxy said 20 years ago, his parents sold th Linda Ikeji Blog - Nigerian Instagram comedian, Foxy P, has gifted his parents a 3-unit multi family home in the US.Sharing photos of the house on Instagram, Foxy said 20 years ago, his parents sold th



News Credibility Score: 99%