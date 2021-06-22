Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


8 Years After, Court Jails Farouk Lawan Over $3m Bribe
Leadership  - Justice Angela Otaluka of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Apo, has convicted and sentenced the former chairman of the House of

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Farouk Lawan bags 7 years jail term – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Farouk Lawan bags 7 years jail term – The Sun Nigeria
Court Jails Farouk Lawan For 7yrs Independent:
Court Jails Farouk Lawan For 7yrs
Farouk Lawan jailed over $500,000 bribe Lailas News:
Farouk Lawan jailed over $500,000 bribe
$500, 000 bribery: Ex-lawmaker Farouk Lawan bags 7 years jail term The News:
$500, 000 bribery: Ex-lawmaker Farouk Lawan bags 7 years jail term
Court sends Farouk Lawan to Jail over $3m bribery Nigeria Breaking News:
Court sends Farouk Lawan to Jail over $3m bribery
Breaking! $500,000 Bribe: Court Jails Farouk Lawan For 7 Years! The New Diplomat:
Breaking! $500,000 Bribe: Court Jails Farouk Lawan For 7 Years!


   More Picks
1 Ex-Eagles Star, Odion Ighalo, Appointed Ambassador For National Principals’ Cup.. 2,700 Schools To Take Part - The Will, 13 hours ago
2 “I’m not Davido” – Filmmaker, Chima Okoroji cries out after people repeatedly mistake him for Davido - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
3 Buhari seeks Senate’s approval of 2021 Supplementary Budget of N895.8bn - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
4 Southeast govs want to sacrifice Igbo people for power, they’re desperate – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Three Months After, Court Orders Release Of OPC Members Detained After Arresting Alleged Fulani Warlord, Wakili - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
6 Leaking roof causes Senate wing of National Assembly to be flooded after downpour - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 Bill to regulate human organs harvest scales 2nd reading in Lagos Assembly - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
8 Buhari Pledges To Bequeath A Citizens-led Policing System To The Nation - PUO Reports, 15 hours ago
9 WOW !!!: ‘Don’t Marry A Woman Who Doesn’t Appreciate The Little You Give’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Warns Men - Salone, 16 hours ago
10 JAMB: Candidates from delisted centres express worry over delay in fresh allocations - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info