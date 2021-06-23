Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
OAP Dotun reacts after a Church used his photo to depict a DEMON on their promotional flier.
Yaba Left Online
- Popular Nigerian OAP, Dotun, has reacted after ]a church used him as one of the notable examples of “end-time” youth.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
More Picks
1
BBNaija reunion: Ka3na admits having sex with Praise, says he didn’t last 5 seconds -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
2
Smuggling of petrol to neighboring countries increases Nigeria’s daily consumption to 103m litres -
Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
3
Ex-Eagles Star, Odion Ighalo, Appointed Ambassador For National Principals’ Cup.. 2,700 Schools To Take Part -
The Will,
23 hours ago
4
Bank Documents Expose How Buhari Regime Funded Adamu Garba’s Crowwe To Rival Facebook, Twitter -
Online Nigeria,
7 hours ago
5
Governor declares Wednesday holiday to mourn over death of two commissioners -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
6
New Age, New Ride!!!! Tonto Dikeh Gifts Herself A Maybach Worth Millions Of Naira For Her 36th Birthday -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
21 hours ago
7
US universities admit about 13,000 Nigerians yearly -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
8
COVID-19: Saudi Arabia donates medical items worth $1billion to Nigeria -
Monte Oz Live,
17 hours ago
9
Court Orders Broke Nigerian Government To Pay Rivers, Akwa Ibom N1.4 Trillion -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
10
Singer YQ hospitalized in US -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
One moment please...