Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tonto Dikeh takes delivery of her Bentley and reacts to Uche Maduagwu's post mocking her after she announced she had bought the luxury car
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Tonto Dikeh has taken delivery of the Bentley she purchased in 2019. The mum of one disclosed this on her IG page on Tuesday June 22.

 

In December 2019, Tonto via her Instagram page an

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tonto Dikeh takes delivery of Bentley, recounts when she was mocked by Uche Maduagwu Pulse Nigeria:
Tonto Dikeh takes delivery of Bentley, recounts when she was mocked by Uche Maduagwu
Tonto Dikeh takes delivery of Bentley, recounts when actor mocked her Lailas News:
Tonto Dikeh takes delivery of Bentley, recounts when actor mocked her
Tonto Dikeh takes delivery of her Bentley and reacts to Uche Maduagwu Monte Oz Live:
Tonto Dikeh takes delivery of her Bentley and reacts to Uche Maduagwu's post mocking her after she announced she had bought the luxury car
Salone:
WOW !!!: In This Life Shock Your Mockers” -Tonto Dikeh Says As She Takes Delivery Of Her Bentley Car
Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Uche Maduagwu Tori News:
Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Uche Maduagwu's Post After He Mocked Her When She Revealed Plans To Buy A Bentley


   More Picks
1 2015 Audited Accounts: Senate threatens to expose erring MDAs - AIT, 17 hours ago
2 Singer YQ hospitalized in US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Allow bandits to guard our forests for peace to reign, Sheikh Gumi says - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
4 Amid Leaking Roof, Senate Passes N895bn Supplementary Budget For Second Reading - Information Nigeria, 16 hours ago
5 49 D'Tigers players expected as team's Olympics camp opens in California - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
6 Police Inspector arrested for allegedly gunrunning and renting riffles to notorious criminals in Cross River State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Serious Tension As Police Protect Coca-Cola Truck After It Crushes 3 People To Death In Ibadan - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit with helicopter firm in Kobe Bryant crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Buhari, northern govs meet in Aso Rock - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
10 Court fixes June 25 to deliver judgment in suit seeking to stop appointment of Appeal court justices - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info