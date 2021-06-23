Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FIRS: Ongoing trial of our officials by EFCC predates Nami's appointment
News photo The Cable  - The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says ongoing probe against some of its officials predates the appointment of Mohammed Nami, its executive chairman.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

On-going EFCC fraud case predates Nami’s appointment –FIRS The Sun:
On-going EFCC fraud case predates Nami’s appointment –FIRS
Ongoing EFCC Fraud Case Predates Nami’s Appointment, Says FIRS Independent:
Ongoing EFCC Fraud Case Predates Nami’s Appointment, Says FIRS
EFCC Trial of Fraud Case Against Staffers Predates Nami’s Appointment, Says FIRS Prompt News:
EFCC Trial of Fraud Case Against Staffers Predates Nami’s Appointment, Says FIRS
Ongoing EFCC fraud case predates Nami’s appointment — FIRS The Eagle Online:
Ongoing EFCC fraud case predates Nami’s appointment — FIRS
FIRS reacts to ongoing trial of its officials by EFCC Within Nigeria:
FIRS reacts to ongoing trial of its officials by EFCC


   More Picks
1 2015 Audited Accounts: Senate threatens to expose erring MDAs - AIT, 17 hours ago
2 Singer YQ hospitalized in US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Allow bandits to guard our forests for peace to reign, Sheikh Gumi says - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
4 Amid Leaking Roof, Senate Passes N895bn Supplementary Budget For Second Reading - Information Nigeria, 16 hours ago
5 49 D'Tigers players expected as team's Olympics camp opens in California - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
6 Police Inspector arrested for allegedly gunrunning and renting riffles to notorious criminals in Cross River State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Serious Tension As Police Protect Coca-Cola Truck After It Crushes 3 People To Death In Ibadan - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit with helicopter firm in Kobe Bryant crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Buhari, northern govs meet in Aso Rock - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
10 Court fixes June 25 to deliver judgment in suit seeking to stop appointment of Appeal court justices - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info