Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sergio Ramos Tells 3 Real Madrid Stars His Next Club (See What He Said)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Former Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, has told three Los Blancos players the club he wants to join this summer. Ramos officially left Real Madrid last week after spending 16 years at Santiago Bernabeu. The 35-year-old won 22 trophies during his ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ramos tells three Real Madrid players his next club Daily Post:
Ramos tells three Real Madrid players his next club
Sergio Ramos tells three Madrid players his next move The News Guru:
Sergio Ramos tells three Madrid players his next move
Ramos will return to Real Madrid one day, Kroos says Daily Nigerian:
Ramos will return to Real Madrid one day, Kroos says
Ramos will return to Real Madrid one day, Kroos says The Eagle Online:
Ramos will return to Real Madrid one day, Kroos says
Ramos will return to Real Madrid one day, Kroos says Prompt News:
Ramos will return to Real Madrid one day, Kroos says


   More Picks
1 2015 Audited Accounts: Senate threatens to expose erring MDAs - AIT, 17 hours ago
2 Singer YQ hospitalized in US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Allow bandits to guard our forests for peace to reign, Sheikh Gumi says - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
4 Amid Leaking Roof, Senate Passes N895bn Supplementary Budget For Second Reading - Information Nigeria, 16 hours ago
5 49 D'Tigers players expected as team's Olympics camp opens in California - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
6 Police Inspector arrested for allegedly gunrunning and renting riffles to notorious criminals in Cross River State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Serious Tension As Police Protect Coca-Cola Truck After It Crushes 3 People To Death In Ibadan - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit with helicopter firm in Kobe Bryant crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Buhari, northern govs meet in Aso Rock - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
10 Court fixes June 25 to deliver judgment in suit seeking to stop appointment of Appeal court justices - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info