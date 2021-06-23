EFCC re-arraigns FIRS officials, ex-directors on fraud allegations — NEWSVERGE News Verge - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, re-arraigned some top officials of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FRIS) and two former directors before Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, on fraud ...



News Credibility Score: 99%