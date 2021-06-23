Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC re-arraigns FIRS officials, ex-directors on fraud allegations — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, re-arraigned some top officials of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FRIS) and two former directors before Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, on fraud ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC re-arraigns three FIRS directors, six others over alleged N4.5b fraud The Guardian:
EFCC re-arraigns three FIRS directors, six others over alleged N4.5b fraud
EFCC re-arraigns three FIRS directors, six others for N4.5 billion Fraud Premium Times:
EFCC re-arraigns three FIRS directors, six others for N4.5 billion Fraud
EFCC re-arraigns FIRS officials, ex-directors over fraud allegations Daily Nigerian:
EFCC re-arraigns FIRS officials, ex-directors over fraud allegations
‘N4.5bn Fraud’: EFCC Re-Arraigns FIRS Directors The Nigeria Lawyer:
‘N4.5bn Fraud’: EFCC Re-Arraigns FIRS Directors
EFCC re-arraigns FIRS officials, ex-directors on fraud allegations The Eagle Online:
EFCC re-arraigns FIRS officials, ex-directors on fraud allegations


   More Picks
1 2015 Audited Accounts: Senate threatens to expose erring MDAs - AIT, 17 hours ago
2 Singer YQ hospitalized in US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Allow bandits to guard our forests for peace to reign, Sheikh Gumi says - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
4 Amid Leaking Roof, Senate Passes N895bn Supplementary Budget For Second Reading - Information Nigeria, 16 hours ago
5 49 D'Tigers players expected as team's Olympics camp opens in California - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
6 Police Inspector arrested for allegedly gunrunning and renting riffles to notorious criminals in Cross River State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Serious Tension As Police Protect Coca-Cola Truck After It Crushes 3 People To Death In Ibadan - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit with helicopter firm in Kobe Bryant crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Buhari, northern govs meet in Aso Rock - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
10 Court fixes June 25 to deliver judgment in suit seeking to stop appointment of Appeal court justices - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info