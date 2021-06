Justice Must Prevail In Baba Ijesha’s Sexual Assault Trial— Nollywood Actress, Toyin Adegbola Says Sahara Reporters - Nollywood actress, Mrs Toyin Adegbola, popularly known as “Ajoke Asewo to re Mecca” has stated that justice must be served in the sexual assault incident involving Yoruba actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha and a 14-year-old girl.< ...



News Credibility Score: 99%