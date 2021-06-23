Lawyer sues FG, 36 state govts, others over judiciary's financial autonomy

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2015 Audited Accounts: Senate threatens to expose erring MDAs - AIT,
17 hours ago
|
2
|
Singer YQ hospitalized in US - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
Allow bandits to guard our forests for peace to reign, Sheikh Gumi says - The Guardian,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
Amid Leaking Roof, Senate Passes N895bn Supplementary Budget For Second Reading - Information Nigeria,
16 hours ago
|
5
|
49 D'Tigers players expected as team's Olympics camp opens in California - Ripples Nigeria,
23 hours ago
|
6
|
Police Inspector arrested for allegedly gunrunning and renting riffles to notorious criminals in Cross River State - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
Serious Tension As Police Protect Coca-Cola Truck After It Crushes 3 People To Death In Ibadan - Republican Nigeria,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit with helicopter firm in Kobe Bryant crash - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
Insecurity: Buhari, northern govs meet in Aso Rock - Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
|
10
|
Court fixes June 25 to deliver judgment in suit seeking to stop appointment of Appeal court justices - Nigerian Tribune,
13 hours ago