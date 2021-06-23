Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Saweetie ''puts up'' the custom Bentley given to her by ex-Quavo for ''sale''
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Saweetie is reportedly selling the customized Bentley given to her by ex Quavo following their messy break-up earlier this year.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Saweetie Allegedly Sells Custom Bentley Given To Her By Quavo KOKO TV Nigeria:
Saweetie Allegedly Sells Custom Bentley Given To Her By Quavo
Saweetie Puts Up Custom Bentley Given To Her By Ex Quavo For Sale After Messy Breakup Republican Nigeria:
Saweetie Puts Up Custom Bentley Given To Her By Ex Quavo For Sale After Messy Breakup
Saweetie Monte Oz Live:
Saweetie ''puts up'' the custom Bentley given to her by ex, Quavo for ''sale''
Saweetie "puts up" the custom Bentley given to her by ex, Quavo for "Sale" Luci Post:
Saweetie "puts up" the custom Bentley given to her by ex, Quavo for "Sale"
Saweetie Puts Up Custom Bentley Given To Her By Ex Quavo For Sale After Messy Breakup Tori News:
Saweetie Puts Up Custom Bentley Given To Her By Ex Quavo For Sale After Messy Breakup


   More Picks
1 BBNaija reunion: Ka3na admits having sex with Praise, says he didn’t last 5 seconds - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 BBNaija Reunion: I gave Brighto oral sex - Dorathy admits - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Singer YQ hospitalized in US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 BBNaija Reunion: Why I had oral sex with Brighto - Dorathy - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Amid Leaking Roof, Senate Passes N895bn Supplementary Budget For Second Reading - Information Nigeria, 9 hours ago
6 49 D'Tigers players expected as team's Olympics camp opens in California - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 Bill To Establish Commission For Solid Minerals Development Scales Second Reading - Biz Watch Nigeria, 19 hours ago
8 Police Inspector arrested for allegedly gunrunning and renting riffles to notorious criminals in Cross River State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 2015 Audited Accounts: Senate threatens to expose erring MDAs - AIT, 10 hours ago
10 Tears Flow Freely As Policeman Who Was Killed By Kidnappers Is Buried In Ekiti - Republican Nigeria, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info