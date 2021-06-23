Post News
Fans at Tokyo Olympics can clap but can’t cheer – Official
Daily Nigerian
- High-fiving, autograph-hunting and towel-waving will all be off limits to spectators at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
PM News:
Fans at Tokyo Olympics allowed to clap not cheer
Republican Nigeria:
Fans At Tokyo Olympics Allowed To Clap Not Cheer
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Fans at Tokyo Olympics allowed to clap not cheer | Ladun Liadi's Blog
The New Diplomat:
Fans At Tokyo Olympics Only Allowed To Clap Not Cheer
Tori News:
Fans At Tokyo Olympics Allowed To Clap Not Cheer
More Picks
1
BBNaija reunion: Ka3na admits having sex with Praise, says he didn’t last 5 seconds -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
2
BBNaija Reunion: I gave Brighto oral sex - Dorathy admits -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
Singer YQ hospitalized in US -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
BBNaija Reunion: Why I had oral sex with Brighto - Dorathy -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
5
Amid Leaking Roof, Senate Passes N895bn Supplementary Budget For Second Reading -
Information Nigeria,
9 hours ago
6
49 D'Tigers players expected as team's Olympics camp opens in California -
Ripples Nigeria,
16 hours ago
7
Bill To Establish Commission For Solid Minerals Development Scales Second Reading -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
19 hours ago
8
Police Inspector arrested for allegedly gunrunning and renting riffles to notorious criminals in Cross River State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
2015 Audited Accounts: Senate threatens to expose erring MDAs -
AIT,
10 hours ago
10
Tears Flow Freely As Policeman Who Was Killed By Kidnappers Is Buried In Ekiti -
Republican Nigeria,
12 hours ago
