Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fans at Tokyo Olympics can clap but can’t cheer – Official
Daily Nigerian  - High-fiving, autograph-hunting and towel-waving will all be off limits to spectators at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Fans at Tokyo Olympics allowed to clap not cheer PM News:
Fans at Tokyo Olympics allowed to clap not cheer
Fans At Tokyo Olympics Allowed To Clap Not Cheer Republican Nigeria:
Fans At Tokyo Olympics Allowed To Clap Not Cheer
Fans at Tokyo Olympics allowed to clap not cheer | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Fans at Tokyo Olympics allowed to clap not cheer | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Fans At Tokyo Olympics Only Allowed To Clap Not Cheer The New Diplomat:
Fans At Tokyo Olympics Only Allowed To Clap Not Cheer
Fans At Tokyo Olympics Allowed To Clap Not Cheer Tori News:
Fans At Tokyo Olympics Allowed To Clap Not Cheer


   More Picks
1 BBNaija reunion: Ka3na admits having sex with Praise, says he didn’t last 5 seconds - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 BBNaija Reunion: I gave Brighto oral sex - Dorathy admits - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Singer YQ hospitalized in US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 BBNaija Reunion: Why I had oral sex with Brighto - Dorathy - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Amid Leaking Roof, Senate Passes N895bn Supplementary Budget For Second Reading - Information Nigeria, 9 hours ago
6 49 D'Tigers players expected as team's Olympics camp opens in California - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 Bill To Establish Commission For Solid Minerals Development Scales Second Reading - Biz Watch Nigeria, 19 hours ago
8 Police Inspector arrested for allegedly gunrunning and renting riffles to notorious criminals in Cross River State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 2015 Audited Accounts: Senate threatens to expose erring MDAs - AIT, 10 hours ago
10 Tears Flow Freely As Policeman Who Was Killed By Kidnappers Is Buried In Ekiti - Republican Nigeria, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info