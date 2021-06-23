Post News
News at a Glance
“I am in pains” – Harrysong laments after discovering a ‘single mum of two” he was sending money to is a man
Yaba Left Online
- Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri popularly known as Harrysong, has taken to social media to lament bitterly after being scammed.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Dabigal Blog:
“I am in pains” – Harrysong laments after discovering a ‘single mum of two” he was sending money to is a man
Anaedo Online:
‘Single Mum Of Two’ I Have Been Sending Money Is An Ugly Man – Harrysong Laments
Naija Parrot:
“I am in pains” – Harrysong laments after discovering a ‘single mum of two” he was sending money to is a man
Luci Post:
“I am in pains” – Harrysong laments after discovering a ‘single mum of two” he was sending money to is a man
See Naija:
“I am in pains” – Harrysong laments after discovering a ‘single mum of two” he was sending money to is a man
More Picks
1
2015 Audited Accounts: Senate threatens to expose erring MDAs -
AIT,
17 hours ago
2
Singer YQ hospitalized in US -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Allow bandits to guard our forests for peace to reign, Sheikh Gumi says -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
4
Amid Leaking Roof, Senate Passes N895bn Supplementary Budget For Second Reading -
Information Nigeria,
16 hours ago
5
49 D'Tigers players expected as team's Olympics camp opens in California -
Ripples Nigeria,
23 hours ago
6
Police Inspector arrested for allegedly gunrunning and renting riffles to notorious criminals in Cross River State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
Serious Tension As Police Protect Coca-Cola Truck After It Crushes 3 People To Death In Ibadan -
Republican Nigeria,
22 hours ago
8
Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit with helicopter firm in Kobe Bryant crash -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Insecurity: Buhari, northern govs meet in Aso Rock -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
10
Court fixes June 25 to deliver judgment in suit seeking to stop appointment of Appeal court justices -
Nigerian Tribune,
13 hours ago
