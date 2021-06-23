Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Digital Platforms Will Aid Financial Inclusion – SEC
News photo Prompt News  - By Tony Obiechina, Abuja  The Securities and Exchange Commission has stated that it recognizes the importance of digital platforms for democratizing access to capital market products and services for greater financial inclusion in the capital market.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Digital platforms’ll enhance financial inclusion – SEC The Punch:
Digital platforms’ll enhance financial inclusion – SEC
Digital Platforms Will Aid Financial Inclusion – SEC Leadership:
Digital Platforms Will Aid Financial Inclusion – SEC
Digital platforms will aid financial inclusion – SEC Peoples Daily:
Digital platforms will aid financial inclusion – SEC
Nigeria’s SEC says digital platforms will aid financial inclusion Business Day:
Nigeria’s SEC says digital platforms will aid financial inclusion
Digital Platforms Will Support  Financial Inclusion – SEC Economic Confidential:
Digital Platforms Will Support  Financial Inclusion – SEC
Digital platforms will aid financial inclusion – SEC The Eagle Online:
Digital platforms will aid financial inclusion – SEC


   More Picks
1 “Everyone should help me appeal to him to sign the divorce papers” – Mercy Aigbe speaks out as she calls Lanre Gentry a “pathetic liar.” - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
2 "I can’t believe I’m really turning 30 years old in a week" - Burna Boy writes. - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
3 Anambra guber: APC confirms primary election date, Gov Abiodun chairs committee - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 FG, States, LGs Share N605.958bn For May Allocation - Independent, 14 hours ago
5 Protest: Senator Uba threatens to sue Heritage bank, demands N5bn for damages - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 2015 Audited Accounts: Senate threatens to expose erring MDAs - AIT, 23 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Again, Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 44 new cases - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
8 BBNaija Reunion: I have no feelings for Kaisha - Neo - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 Middle Belt not part of Biafra, they supported Nigeria during civil war – BNL - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Amid Leaking Roof, Senate Passes N895bn Supplementary Budget For Second Reading - Information Nigeria, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info