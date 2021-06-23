Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court fixes June 25 to deliver judgment in suit seeking to stop appointment of Appeal court justices
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed June 25, 2021, for judgment in a suit seeking to stop the appointment of 18 new Justices for the Court of Appeal.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

