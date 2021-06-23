Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Decision on work from home order for review soon — SG
News photo The Guardian  - The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said that the Federal Government would soon take decision to recall civil servants working from home back to work.

22 hours ago
