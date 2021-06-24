Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Listen: Reminisce Features Olamide In New Single ‘ Omo X 100’
The Guardian  - Super talented Nigerian rapper, Reminisce, has released another banging hit soundtrack titled Omo X 100. The new song features the people’s favourite artiste, Olamide, who graced the single with his beautiful verse.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

