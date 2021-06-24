Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
BBNaija Reunion: I have no feelings for Kaisha - Neo
Daily Post
- Former BBNaija housemate, Neo has clarified that he never tried to kiss Kaisha while in the house.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Oyo Gist:
#Bbnaija away from this man, Kaisha advises Vee about Neo
The News Guru:
BBNaija reunion: Neo had erection when I danced with him-Kaisha
Naija Diary:
Bbnaija Reunion: Drama As Kaisha Walks Out Of The Show After Neo Failed To Admit He Liked Her (Video)
Republican Nigeria:
Drama As Kaisha Walks Out of the Show After Neo Failed to Admit He Liked Her (Video)
See Naija:
BBNaija Reunion: I have no feelings for Kaisha – Neo
1st for Credible News:
BBNaija Reunion: Kaisha says Neo wanted to play her
Mojidelano:
BBNaija Reunion: Kaisha Tackles Neo For Allegedly Leading Her On, Asking Her To Kiss Him (Videos)
Naija News:
BBNaija Reunion: I Have No Feelings For Kaisha – Neo | Nigeria News
Glamsquad Magazine:
Reality star Neo speaks on having feelings for Kaisha
Tori News:
BBNaija Reunion: Neo Had An Erection, Tried To Kiss Me – Kaisha Reveals
More Picks
1
“Everyone should help me appeal to him to sign the divorce papers” – Mercy Aigbe speaks out as she calls Lanre Gentry a “pathetic liar.” -
Yaba Left Online,
2 hours ago
2
"I can’t believe I’m really turning 30 years old in a week" - Burna Boy writes. -
Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
3
Anambra guber: APC confirms primary election date, Gov Abiodun chairs committee -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
FG, States, LGs Share N605.958bn For May Allocation -
Independent,
14 hours ago
5
Protest: Senator Uba threatens to sue Heritage bank, demands N5bn for damages -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
6
2015 Audited Accounts: Senate threatens to expose erring MDAs -
AIT,
23 hours ago
7
COVID-19: Again, Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 44 new cases -
Premium Times,
6 hours ago
8
BBNaija Reunion: I have no feelings for Kaisha - Neo -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
9
Middle Belt not part of Biafra, they supported Nigeria during civil war – BNL -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
Amid Leaking Roof, Senate Passes N895bn Supplementary Budget For Second Reading -
Information Nigeria,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...