Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Britney Spears alleges her father drugged her and forced her to be on birth control in a recent conservatorship hearing
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Britney Spears has spoken out against her conservatorship at a court hearing in Los Angeles, where she alleged that her dad drugged her and forced her to be on birth control against her w

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

My father drugged, exploited me - Britney Spears makes shocking revelation Daily Post:
My father drugged, exploited me - Britney Spears makes shocking revelation
Popstar, Britney Spears accuses her father and team of drugging and forcing her to work against her will Oyo Gist:
Popstar, Britney Spears accuses her father and team of drugging and forcing her to work against her will
My father drugged, exploited me – Britney Spears makes appalling revelation The News Guru:
My father drugged, exploited me – Britney Spears makes appalling revelation
My father drugged, exploited me – Britney Spears makes shocking revelation See Naija:
My father drugged, exploited me – Britney Spears makes shocking revelation
Britney Spears alleges her father drugged her and forced her to be on Birth Control in a recent Conservatorship Hearing Luci Post:
Britney Spears alleges her father drugged her and forced her to be on Birth Control in a recent Conservatorship Hearing
I Am Depressed, My father Drugged, Exploited Me – Britney Spears Makes Startling Revelation Tori News:
I Am Depressed, My father Drugged, Exploited Me – Britney Spears Makes Startling Revelation


   More Picks
1 One killed, 12 injured and 32 others reportedly abducted as bandits attack Kaduna town (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 BBNaija Reunion: I have no feelings for Kaisha - Neo - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Again, Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 44 new cases - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
4 Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for most international goals after scoring a brace for Portugal against France at Euro 2020 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 ‘Too much hate and anger’ Actress Funke Akindele reacts to Big Brother Lockdown Reunion - Kemi Filani Blog, 15 hours ago
6 "Nollywood producers are to blame for the high rate of bleaching in the industry” – Actress, Charity Nnaji - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
7 Protest: Senator Uba threatens to sue Heritage bank, demands N5bn for damages - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 Baba Ijesha, Princess, Yomi Fabiyi arrive court over sexual assault case - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 We are not Recruiting – FRSC - Politics Nigeria, 12 hours ago
10 Insecurity: Army, police officers aiding bandits with weapons, drugs – Gumi insists - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info