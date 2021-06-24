Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian singer YQ narrates how 'aggressive driver' almost took his life
Pulse Nigeria  - The music star says he was unconscious for a while after the accident.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian rapper, YQ, narrates how reckless driver almost took his life Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian rapper, YQ, narrates how reckless driver almost took his life
YQ Speaks On Crash That Left Him Unconscious The Will:
YQ Speaks On Crash That Left Him Unconscious
Nigerian Singer YQ Narrates How He Almost Lost His Life iBrand TV:
Nigerian Singer YQ Narrates How He Almost Lost His Life
YQ, Nigerian singer recounts how driver almost ended his life 1st for Credible News:
YQ, Nigerian singer recounts how driver almost ended his life


   More Picks
1 BBNaija Reunion: I have no feelings for Kaisha - Neo - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 "I can’t believe I’m really turning 30 years old in a week" - Burna Boy writes. - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Again, Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 44 new cases - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
4 Anambra guber: APC confirms primary election date, Gov Abiodun chairs committee - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Protest: Senator Uba threatens to sue Heritage bank, demands N5bn for damages - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 UEFA Scraps Away Goal Rule In Champions League And Europa League - Complete Sports, 4 hours ago
7 "Nollywood producers are to blame for the high rate of bleaching in the industry” – Actress, Charity Nnaji - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
8 Middle Belt not part of Biafra, they supported Nigeria during civil war – BNL - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Nigerian woman dies six weeks after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Insecurity: Army, police officers aiding bandits with weapons, drugs – Gumi insists - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info