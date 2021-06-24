UPDATE – Nigerians Cry Out As Petrol Cost Per Liter Hits N256, Subsidy N150b Salone - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced that the cost of a litre of petrol has hit N256 and it is absorbing between N140-N150 billion in monthly subsidy to sell to consumers at N162. But the octopus corporation blamed fuel ...



News Credibility Score: 50%