Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alleged Kidnapping: Evans' trial stalled because 'witness could no longer be reached via phone'
News photo Premium Times  - The suspect denies that his nickname was 'Evans' and adds he was coerced into admitting being a kidnapper by the police.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Kidnapping: Absence of witness stalls Evans, others defence The Sun:
Kidnapping: Absence of witness stalls Evans, others defence
Alleged kidnapping: Absence of witness stalls Evans’s defence The News Guru:
Alleged kidnapping: Absence of witness stalls Evans’s defence
Alleged kidnapping: Absence of witness stalls Evans’s defence Prompt News:
Alleged kidnapping: Absence of witness stalls Evans’s defence
Absence Of Defence Witness Stalls Evans’ Trial The Nigeria Lawyer:
Absence Of Defence Witness Stalls Evans’ Trial
Absence of defence witness stalls Evans’ trial The Eagle Online:
Absence of defence witness stalls Evans’ trial
Kidnapping: Absence Of Witness Stalls Evans’ Defence Naija News:
Kidnapping: Absence Of Witness Stalls Evans’ Defence
Absence of defence witness stalls Evans’ trial Republican Nigeria:
Absence of defence witness stalls Evans’ trial


   More Picks
1 “Everyone should help me appeal to him to sign the divorce papers” – Mercy Aigbe speaks out as she calls Lanre Gentry a “pathetic liar.” - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
2 "I can’t believe I’m really turning 30 years old in a week" - Burna Boy writes. - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
3 Anambra guber: APC confirms primary election date, Gov Abiodun chairs committee - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 FG, States, LGs Share N605.958bn For May Allocation - Independent, 14 hours ago
5 Protest: Senator Uba threatens to sue Heritage bank, demands N5bn for damages - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 2015 Audited Accounts: Senate threatens to expose erring MDAs - AIT, 23 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Again, Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 44 new cases - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
8 BBNaija Reunion: I have no feelings for Kaisha - Neo - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 Middle Belt not part of Biafra, they supported Nigeria during civil war – BNL - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Amid Leaking Roof, Senate Passes N895bn Supplementary Budget For Second Reading - Information Nigeria, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info