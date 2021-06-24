Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: At last, INEC launches online portal for voter registration
The Cable  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally launched an online portal for Nigerians to register as voters.Advertisement The portal will go live on Monday when the online registration is

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

