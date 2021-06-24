Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alleged defilement: Baba Ijesha arrives Lagos State Special Offences Court for ruling on his bail application (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha, is currently at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja where his bail application would be heard b

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Embattled actor, Baba Ijesha, in court again, granted bail Ripples Nigeria:
Embattled actor, Baba Ijesha, in court again, granted bail
Court Grants Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha Bail Signal:
Court Grants Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha Bail
Baba Ijesha Case: Court Grants Yoruba Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha Bail. Gboah:
Baba Ijesha Case: Court Grants Yoruba Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha Bail.
PHOTOS: Comedian @PrincessCOMEDY News Wire NGR:
PHOTOS: Comedian @PrincessCOMEDY's arrival at Ikeja Special Offences Courts for Baba Ijesha's trial.
Court grants Baba Ijesha bail over alleged sexual defilement Republican Nigeria:
Court grants Baba Ijesha bail over alleged sexual defilement


   More Picks
1 BBNaija Reunion: I have no feelings for Kaisha - Neo - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 "I can’t believe I’m really turning 30 years old in a week" - Burna Boy writes. - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Again, Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 44 new cases - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
4 Anambra guber: APC confirms primary election date, Gov Abiodun chairs committee - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Protest: Senator Uba threatens to sue Heritage bank, demands N5bn for damages - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
6 UEFA Scraps Away Goal Rule In Champions League And Europa League - Complete Sports, 4 hours ago
7 "Nollywood producers are to blame for the high rate of bleaching in the industry” – Actress, Charity Nnaji - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
8 Middle Belt not part of Biafra, they supported Nigeria during civil war – BNL - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Nigerian woman dies six weeks after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Insecurity: Army, police officers aiding bandits with weapons, drugs – Gumi insists - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info