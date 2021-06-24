Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Alleged child molestation: Baba Ijesha pleads not guilty
News photo Prompt News  - Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka (alias Baba Ijesha), on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges of child molestation before an Ikeja Special Offences Court. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the actor pleaded not guilty to a six-count ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

