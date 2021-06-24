Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ortom flags off distribution of over 16,000 various improved seedlings to farmers
Nigerian Tribune  - Ortom flags off distribution of over 16,000 various improved seedlings to farmers

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Farming season: Ortom flags off distribution of improved seedlings to farmers in Benue Daily Post:
Farming season: Ortom flags off distribution of improved seedlings to farmers in Benue
Ortom gives Benue farmers improved seedlings for food security The Guardian:
Ortom gives Benue farmers improved seedlings for food security
Ortom flags off free distribution of improved seedlings to Benue farmers The Sun:
Ortom flags off free distribution of improved seedlings to Benue farmers
Ortom tasks Benue farmers on watermelon cultivation Prompt News:
Ortom tasks Benue farmers on watermelon cultivation
Benue begins distribution of seedlings to farmers Republican Nigeria:
Benue begins distribution of seedlings to farmers


   More Picks
1 BBNaija Reunion: I have no feelings for Kaisha - Neo - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Again, Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 44 new cases - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
3 ‘Too much hate and anger’ Actress Funke Akindele reacts to Big Brother Lockdown Reunion - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
4 "Nollywood producers are to blame for the high rate of bleaching in the industry” – Actress, Charity Nnaji - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
5 Protest: Senator Uba threatens to sue Heritage bank, demands N5bn for damages - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 PHOTOS: Rohr relaxes as Eguavoen trains home-based Eagles for Mexico friendly - The Cable, 19 hours ago
7 Baba Ijesha, Princess, Yomi Fabiyi arrive court over sexual assault case - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Army, police officers aiding bandits with weapons, drugs – Gumi insists - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Why I Was Banned From Nollywood – Rita Dominic Opens Up - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
10 I’ve Been So Nervous – DJ Cuppy Reveals Why She Hasn’t Dropped Another Album - KOKO TV Nigeria, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info