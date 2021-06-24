Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My admiration for Anini, Shina Rambo lured me into robbery at age seven - suspect
Daily Post  - A 28-year-old suspected armed robber, Gbenga Kikiowo, who was arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command, has disclosed how he ventured into robbery

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“I Started Robbing From Age 7, Hoped To Be Popular Like Oyenusi, Anini, Shina” Naija Loaded:
“I Started Robbing From Age 7, Hoped To Be Popular Like Oyenusi, Anini, Shina”
I Wanted To Be Popular Like Oyenusi, Anini And Shina Rambo – Robbery Suspect Confesses KOKO TV Nigeria:
I Wanted To Be Popular Like Oyenusi, Anini And Shina Rambo – Robbery Suspect Confesses
I Started Robbing At Age 7, Hoped To Be Popular Like Oyenusi, Anini Uju Edochie's Blog:
I Started Robbing At Age 7, Hoped To Be Popular Like Oyenusi, Anini
How my admiration for Anini, Shina Rambo lured me into robbery at age seven – suspect Within Nigeria:
How my admiration for Anini, Shina Rambo lured me into robbery at age seven – suspect
‘I Started Robbing From Age Seven, Hoped To Be Popular Like Oyenusi, Anini, Shina Rambo’ Republican Nigeria:
‘I Started Robbing From Age Seven, Hoped To Be Popular Like Oyenusi, Anini, Shina Rambo’
I Wanted To Be As Popular As Anini, Shina Rambo - Robbery Suspect Confesses Tori News:
I Wanted To Be As Popular As Anini, Shina Rambo - Robbery Suspect Confesses


   More Picks
1 One killed, 12 injured and 32 others reportedly abducted as bandits attack Kaduna town (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 BBNaija Reunion: I have no feelings for Kaisha - Neo - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Again, Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 44 new cases - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
4 Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for most international goals after scoring a brace for Portugal against France at Euro 2020 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 ‘Too much hate and anger’ Actress Funke Akindele reacts to Big Brother Lockdown Reunion - Kemi Filani Blog, 15 hours ago
6 "Nollywood producers are to blame for the high rate of bleaching in the industry” – Actress, Charity Nnaji - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
7 Protest: Senator Uba threatens to sue Heritage bank, demands N5bn for damages - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 Baba Ijesha, Princess, Yomi Fabiyi arrive court over sexual assault case - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 We are not Recruiting – FRSC - Politics Nigeria, 12 hours ago
10 Insecurity: Army, police officers aiding bandits with weapons, drugs – Gumi insists - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info