Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency Arrests 10 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Enugu

A statement by Wilson Uwajaren, EFCC's Head, Media and Publicity on Wednesday said the suspects were ... Sahara Reporters - Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office, have arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu.A statement by Wilson Uwajaren, EFCC's Head, Media and Publicity on Wednesday said the suspects were ...



News Credibility Score: 99%