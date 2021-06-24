Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UEFA Scraps Away Goal Rule In Champions League And Europa League
News photo Complete Sports  - UEFA has abolished the away goal rule in all club competitions from the 2021/22 season.Instead, ties that are still level after two match

4 hours ago
