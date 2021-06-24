Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Insecurity: CDS Irabor meets with retired senior officers from South West
The News
- Insecurity: CDS Irabor meets with retired senior officers from South West
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
The Eagle Online:
Insecurity: CDS Irabor meets retired senior officers from South West
Pulse Nigeria:
CDS Irabor meets with retired officers from South West on security challenges
News Wire NGR:
Chief Of Defence Staff visits south-west military formation
Naija News:
Insecurity: Irabor Meets Retired Senior Officers From South West
The Point:
Insecurity: CDS brainstorms with retired military officers in Oyo
More Picks
1
BBNaija Reunion: I have no feelings for Kaisha - Neo -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
2
"I can’t believe I’m really turning 30 years old in a week" - Burna Boy writes. -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
3
COVID-19: Again, Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 44 new cases -
Premium Times,
11 hours ago
4
Anambra guber: APC confirms primary election date, Gov Abiodun chairs committee -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Protest: Senator Uba threatens to sue Heritage bank, demands N5bn for damages -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
6
UEFA Scraps Away Goal Rule In Champions League And Europa League -
Complete Sports,
4 hours ago
7
‘Too much hate and anger’ Actress Funke Akindele reacts to Big Brother Lockdown Reunion -
Kemi Filani Blog,
11 hours ago
8
"Nollywood producers are to blame for the high rate of bleaching in the industry” – Actress, Charity Nnaji -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
9
Middle Belt not part of Biafra, they supported Nigeria during civil war – BNL -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
Nigerian woman dies six weeks after her wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
