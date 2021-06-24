Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria's Assets Management Agency Takes Over Senator Buhari’s Houses For Defaulting On Loan
Sahara Reporters  - The Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria has taken over assets belonging to Senator Abdulfatai Buhari from Oyo North Senatorial District for defaulting on a loan of N600 million.
The agency accused the lawmaker of unwillingness to repay his ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

