Nigeria's Assets Management Agency Takes Over Senator Buhari’s Houses For Defaulting On Loan

The agency accused the lawmaker of unwillingness to repay his ... Sahara Reporters - The Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria has taken over assets belonging to Senator Abdulfatai Buhari from Oyo North Senatorial District for defaulting on a loan of N600 million.The agency accused the lawmaker of unwillingness to repay his ...



News Credibility Score: 99%