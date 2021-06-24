Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reps summons Amaechi, NPA Management over N166bn funds, others
The Nation  - By Tony Akowe, Abuja The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Management of the Nigeria Port Authority to give details of revenue accruing to the Nigeria Port Authority as at December 31, 2016 ...

6 hours ago
