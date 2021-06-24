Police Save Asian Man From Being Lynched By Angry Youths After Slapping Woman In Lagos









A foreigner from an Asian country has been arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command for slapping a Nigerian woman.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening in Abule Egba ... Sahara Reporters - File photo used to illustrate story.A foreigner from an Asian country has been arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command for slapping a Nigerian woman.The incident happened on Wednesday evening in Abule Egba ...



News Credibility Score: 99%