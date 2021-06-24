Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria poised to export rice as local production shoots to 9m metric tonnes
News photo Vanguard News  - Nigeria’s local rice production increased from two million tonnes in 2015 to nine million tonnes in 2021.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CBN, RIFAN begin sales of 9m tonnes of paddy rice in 16 states Nigerian Tribune:
CBN, RIFAN begin sales of 9m tonnes of paddy rice in 16 states
Nigeria Self-Sufficient In Rice Production At 9m Metric Tonnes Annually Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigeria Self-Sufficient In Rice Production At 9m Metric Tonnes Annually
Nigeria will soon become rice exporter as local production hits 9m metric tonnes — RIFAN Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria will soon become rice exporter as local production hits 9m metric tonnes — RIFAN
Nigeria poised to export rice as local production shoots to 9m metric tonnes News Diary Online:
Nigeria poised to export rice as local production shoots to 9m metric tonnes


   More Picks
1 "Nollywood producers are to blame for the high rate of bleaching in the industry” – Actress, Charity Nnaji - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
2 PHOTOS: Rohr relaxes as Eguavoen trains home-based Eagles for Mexico friendly - The Cable, 22 hours ago
3 Why I Was Banned From Nollywood – Rita Dominic Opens Up - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s Unity: Buhari commends Ijaw leaders, pledges action on environmental degradation - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
5 Baba Ijesha, Princess, Yomi Fabiyi arrive court over sexual assault case - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 I’ve Been So Nervous – DJ Cuppy Reveals Why She Hasn’t Dropped Another Album - KOKO TV Nigeria, 24 hours ago
7 NASS ‘ll support INEC on delineation of electoral constituencies – Lawan - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 Alleged defilement: ''It will not be well with them''- veteran actor, Deji Aderemi, curses those who he claims ganged up against Baba Ijesha (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Insecurity: CDS Irabor meets with retired senior officers from South West - The News, 19 hours ago
10 Sanwo-Olu: Celebrating a kind-hearted achiever at 56, by Gboyega Akosile - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info