'Contribute N20million And Give To Your Chairman, We're Coming For It'—Robbers Write Osun Community

The notice, which was handwritten and partly in Yoruba ... Sahara Reporters - Anxiety and confusion have overwhelmed residents of Olopa estate, a community in Ofatedo, Egbedore local government area, Osun state after robbers sent a notice of intent to rob the area.The notice, which was handwritten and partly in Yoruba ...



News Credibility Score: 99%