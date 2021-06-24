Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NASS ‘ll support INEC on delineation of electoral constituencies – Lawan
News photo Vanguard News  - President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan says National Assembly will work with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delineate electoral constituencies ahead of 2023 general elections.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

