Nigeria’s Unity: Buhari commends Ijaw leaders, pledges action on environmental degradation
News photo News Diary Online  - President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the leadership of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) on their recent affirmation of belief in a united Nigeria and supporting [...]

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

