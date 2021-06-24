Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Photos: SANWO-OLU hands over cheques to Lagos athletes and presents keys of a flat to Chioma Ajunwa at Lagos House, Ikeja on Thursday
News photo The Eagle Online  - Photos: SANWO-OLU hands over cheques to Lagos athletes and presents keys of a flat to Chioma Ajunwa at Lagos House, Ikeja on Thursday

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu gifts Ajunwa-Okpara two-bedroom flat The Nation:
Sanwo-Olu gifts Ajunwa-Okpara two-bedroom flat
Chioma Ajunwa 1996 Olympian finally gets her house gift PM News:
Chioma Ajunwa 1996 Olympian finally gets her house gift
Olympics: Chioma Ajunwa gets 3-bedroom flat from Lagos Govt, 25 years after The News Guru:
Olympics: Chioma Ajunwa gets 3-bedroom flat from Lagos Govt, 25 years after
The Citizen:
Finally, Chioma Ajunwa gets Lagos house gift for 1996 Olympics gold
Photos: 3-bedroom flat gift and Chioma Ajunwa’s reaction The News:
Photos: 3-bedroom flat gift and Chioma Ajunwa’s reaction
Chioma Ajunwa 1996 Olympian finally gets her house gift See Naija:
Chioma Ajunwa 1996 Olympian finally gets her house gift
Chioma Ajunwa weeps as Lagos Govt redeems 3-bedroom flat promise, 25 years after 1st for Credible News:
Chioma Ajunwa weeps as Lagos Govt redeems 3-bedroom flat promise, 25 years after


   More Picks
1 "Nollywood producers are to blame for the high rate of bleaching in the industry” – Actress, Charity Nnaji - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
2 PHOTOS: Rohr relaxes as Eguavoen trains home-based Eagles for Mexico friendly - The Cable, 22 hours ago
3 Why I Was Banned From Nollywood – Rita Dominic Opens Up - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s Unity: Buhari commends Ijaw leaders, pledges action on environmental degradation - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
5 Baba Ijesha, Princess, Yomi Fabiyi arrive court over sexual assault case - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 I’ve Been So Nervous – DJ Cuppy Reveals Why She Hasn’t Dropped Another Album - KOKO TV Nigeria, 24 hours ago
7 NASS ‘ll support INEC on delineation of electoral constituencies – Lawan - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 Alleged defilement: ''It will not be well with them''- veteran actor, Deji Aderemi, curses those who he claims ganged up against Baba Ijesha (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Insecurity: CDS Irabor meets with retired senior officers from South West - The News, 19 hours ago
10 Sanwo-Olu: Celebrating a kind-hearted achiever at 56, by Gboyega Akosile - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info