Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dangote receives highest civilian honour in Cameroon
News photo The Eagle Online  - According to President Paul Biya, the landmark honour was conferred on Dangote in recognition of his efforts in infrastructural development of Cameroon and Africa through his cement plants.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Dangote receives highest Civilian Honour in Cameroon Vanguard News:
Dangote receives highest Civilian Honour in Cameroon
Camerounian leader honours Dangote over investments The Guardian:
Camerounian leader honours Dangote over investments
Dangote receives highest civilian honour in Cameroon The Sun:
Dangote receives highest civilian honour in Cameroon
Dangote Receives Highest Civilian Honour In Cameroon Independent:
Dangote Receives Highest Civilian Honour In Cameroon
PHOTOS As Dangote Receives Highest Civilian Honour In Cameroon The New Diplomat:
PHOTOS As Dangote Receives Highest Civilian Honour In Cameroon


   More Picks
1 "Nollywood producers are to blame for the high rate of bleaching in the industry” – Actress, Charity Nnaji - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
2 PHOTOS: Rohr relaxes as Eguavoen trains home-based Eagles for Mexico friendly - The Cable, 22 hours ago
3 Why I Was Banned From Nollywood – Rita Dominic Opens Up - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s Unity: Buhari commends Ijaw leaders, pledges action on environmental degradation - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
5 Baba Ijesha, Princess, Yomi Fabiyi arrive court over sexual assault case - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 I’ve Been So Nervous – DJ Cuppy Reveals Why She Hasn’t Dropped Another Album - KOKO TV Nigeria, 24 hours ago
7 NASS ‘ll support INEC on delineation of electoral constituencies – Lawan - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 Alleged defilement: ''It will not be well with them''- veteran actor, Deji Aderemi, curses those who he claims ganged up against Baba Ijesha (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Insecurity: CDS Irabor meets with retired senior officers from South West - The News, 19 hours ago
10 Sanwo-Olu: Celebrating a kind-hearted achiever at 56, by Gboyega Akosile - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info