Nigeria Secure Women’s 4x400m Relay Olympics Qualification
News photo Channels Television  - Team Nigeria women's 4x400m relay team have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after racing to a 3:26.84 African lead time at the Lagos Open Athletics Championship at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

