Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court sentences 29 years old cobbler to life imprisonment for raping minor
Vanguard News  - A High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state on Thursday sentenced one Tunde Olapade, 29, to life imprisonment for raping a 7-year-old girl

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Minna High court sentences man to life in prison for rape Daily Post:
Minna High court sentences man to life in prison for rape
Man bags life sentence in Niger for raping corps member – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Man bags life sentence in Niger for raping corps member – The Sun Nigeria
Oloyede bags 25 years imprisonment for rape PM News:
Oloyede bags 25 years imprisonment for rape
Court sentences trader to 25 years imprisonment for raping tailor The Eagle Online:
Court sentences trader to 25 years imprisonment for raping tailor
Ikeja Court sentences trader, Adelaja Oloyede, to 25 years imprisonment over Alleged rape Oyo Gist:
Ikeja Court sentences trader, Adelaja Oloyede, to 25 years imprisonment over Alleged rape
Court sentences trader to 25 years imprisonment for raping tailor Republican Nigeria:
Court sentences trader to 25 years imprisonment for raping tailor


   More Picks
1 “Burna Boy, Davido and I are just scratching the surface, the next Generation will take it next level”-Wizkid - Jaguda.com, 17 hours ago
2 Kano school accepts cryptocurrency, asks FG to embrace digital payment - The Punch, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian lady gets N2.5 million from boyfriend for accepting his marriage proposal in video, many react - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 FG makes U-turn, denies sponsoring bills to regulate social media - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praises God as he turns 56 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 UNILAG Student Arrested Over Murder Of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Claims He R*ped Her (VIDEO + DETAIL) - Naija Diary, 9 hours ago
7 They took away the spirit of my brother — Court remands four men for using witchcraft to torture people - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
8 Copa America: Cavani on target as Uruguay beat Bolivia, seal knockout spot - The Herald, 16 hours ago
9 Pan Ocean Oil staff Onyegbula steals $340K from 17 U.S. States, awaits extradition - PM News, 21 hours ago
10 Governor Sanwo-Olu: So long a journey to 56, By Olusegun Fafore - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info