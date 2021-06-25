Former NBA President B. O. Benson, SAN Dies Days to 89th Birthday DNL Legal and Style - Chief Babatunde Olusola Benson SAN., KJW former General Secretary and President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has passes on. Born on July 4, 1932 Chief Benson died on Thursday, 24th of June, 2021 barely two weeks to his 89th birthday. Chief B.



News Credibility Score: 99%