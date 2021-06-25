Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Copa America: Cavani on target as Uruguay beat Bolivia, seal knockout spot
News photo The Herald  - Edinson Cavani was on target as Uruguay booked their spot in the knockout stages of the Copa America with a 2-0 victory over Bolivia at Arena Pantanal.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cavani gives Uruguay first Copa win, Bolivia knocked out The Guardian:
Cavani gives Uruguay first Copa win, Bolivia knocked out
Copa America: Uruguay Beat Bolivia To Seal First Win, Advance To Quarter-finals Complete Sports:
Copa America: Uruguay Beat Bolivia To Seal First Win, Advance To Quarter-finals
Cavani on target as Uruguay seal Copa America knockout spot The Eagle Online:
Cavani on target as Uruguay seal Copa America knockout spot
Cavani Scores His First Uruguay Goal Since November In 2-0 Win Republican Nigeria:
Cavani Scores His First Uruguay Goal Since November In 2-0 Win
Edinson Cavani scored his 52nd goal for Uruguay 🇺🇾 last night against Bolivia 🇧🇴 El Matador 🏹 Sidomex Entertainment:
Edinson Cavani scored his 52nd goal for Uruguay 🇺🇾 last night against Bolivia 🇧🇴 El Matador 🏹
Cavani Scores His First Uruguay Goal Since November In 2-0 Win | GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
Cavani Scores His First Uruguay Goal Since November In 2-0 Win | GoalBall


   More Picks
1 Alleged defilement: ''It will not be well with them''- veteran actor, Deji Aderemi, curses those who he claims ganged up against Baba Ijesha (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Kano private school starts accepting school fees in cryptocurrency - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
3 Buhari off to London Friday for medical checkup - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 Insecurity: CDS Irabor meets with retired senior officers from South West - The News, 24 hours ago
5 Photos: SANWO-OLU hands over cheques to Lagos athletes and presents keys of a flat to Chioma Ajunwa at Lagos House, Ikeja on Thursday - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
6 NASS ‘ll support INEC on delineation of electoral constituencies – Lawan - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 Governor Sanwo-Olu: So long a journey to 56, By Olusegun Fafore - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
8 Kidnapped Oyo village head and wife regain their freedom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Buhari makes new appointments into Federal Housing Authority - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 NPHCDA: Over 1 million people have received second dose of COVID vaccine - The Cable, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info