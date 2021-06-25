Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: NCDC registers 26 new infections, total now 167,401
News photo The Guardian  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has registered 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: NCDC registers 26 new infections, total now 167,401 The Sun:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 26 new infections, total now 167,401
COVID-19: NCDC registers 26 new infections, total now 167,401 Premium Times:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 26 new infections, total now 167,401
COVID-19: NCDC registers 26 new infections, total now 167,401 News Diary Online:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 26 new infections, total now 167,401
COVID-19: NCDC registers 26 new infections, total now 167,401 Pulse Nigeria:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 26 new infections, total now 167,401
NCDC Registers 26 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 167,401 Mojidelano:
NCDC Registers 26 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 167,401
Maritime First Newspaper:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 26 new infections, lift total to 167,401


   More Picks
1 Photos: SANWO-OLU hands over cheques to Lagos athletes and presents keys of a flat to Chioma Ajunwa at Lagos House, Ikeja on Thursday - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
2 Kano school accepts cryptocurrency, asks FG to embrace digital payment - The Punch, 11 hours ago
3 “Burna Boy, Davido and I are just scratching the surface, the next Generation will take it next level”-Wizkid - Jaguda.com, 10 hours ago
4 NASS ‘ll support INEC on delineation of electoral constituencies – Lawan - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 Anthony Joshua may fight Joe Joyce In Nigeria - Sam Jones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 mins ago
6 Governor Sanwo-Olu: So long a journey to 56, By Olusegun Fafore - Premium Times, 7 hours ago
7 Port Harcourt Campus of Nigeria Law School will be ready in 6 months- Wike - The News, 17 hours ago
8 Kidnapped Oyo village head and wife regain their freedom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Buhari makes new appointments into Federal Housing Authority - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 NPHCDA: Over 1 million people have received second dose of COVID vaccine - The Cable, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info