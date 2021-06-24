Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kidnapped Oyo village head and wife regain their freedom
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The abducted Baale of Araromi, Chief Tafa Apapan and his wife have regained freedom from the den of kidnappers.

 

The Baale and his wife were kidnapped in his house at Araromi in I

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Abductors release Ibadan village head, wife Daily Post:
Abductors release Ibadan village head, wife
Kidnapped Baale Apapan, Wife Regain Freedom Independent:
Kidnapped Baale Apapan, Wife Regain Freedom
Kidnappers release Ibadan village head, wife The News Guru:
Kidnappers release Ibadan village head, wife
Abductors release Ibadan village head, wife Republican Nigeria:
Abductors release Ibadan village head, wife
Abducted Oyo village head, wife regain freedom Within Nigeria:
Abducted Oyo village head, wife regain freedom
Abducted Oyo Village Head And Wife Regain Freedom Tori News:
Abducted Oyo Village Head And Wife Regain Freedom


   More Picks
1 Alleged defilement: ''It will not be well with them''- veteran actor, Deji Aderemi, curses those who he claims ganged up against Baba Ijesha (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Insecurity: CDS Irabor meets with retired senior officers from South West - The News, 21 hours ago
3 Baba Ijesha, Princess, Yomi Fabiyi arrive court over sexual assault case - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 NASS ‘ll support INEC on delineation of electoral constituencies – Lawan - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 Kano private school starts accepting school fees in cryptocurrency - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
6 Buhari off to London Friday for medical checkup - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Ondo varsity students protest over rape, armed robbery by hoodlums - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
8 Governor Sanwo-Olu: So long a journey to 56, By Olusegun Fafore - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 Photos: SANWO-OLU hands over cheques to Lagos athletes and presents keys of a flat to Chioma Ajunwa at Lagos House, Ikeja on Thursday - The Eagle Online, 13 hours ago
10 Reps summons Amaechi, NPA Management over N166bn funds, others - The Nation, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info